Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. deputies called to rash of burglaries, vandalisms over the weekend

FILE - Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
FILE - Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County deputies worked a rash of burglaries and vandalisms over the weekend.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Lane in the Rocky Ford Trailer Court in rural Manhattan for a past vehicle burglary. An unknown person entered a work truck and took various power tools, batteries and chargers. It was found the burglary happened between 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. The total loss of the burglary is valued at over $2,500.

Also on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the 5000 block of Taylor’s View Rd. in rural Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property. An unknown person entered a fenced storage lo and damaged a boat. Damages were estimated at over $5,500.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the intersection of McIntyre Creek Rd. and Carnahan Rd. with another report of criminal damage to property. An unknown person threw rocks at a construction vehicle parked at the intersection. As a result, the windows were broken. It was found the damage happened between 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, and 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. The estimated damage is at $900.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of E. Webster St. in Louisville, Kan., with reports of another burglary, this time in a home. An unknown person entered the home and took power tools, drill bit sets and a 50-foot extension cord. The total loss is estimated at $350.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip on its Crime Stoppers link HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail stops adult patient transfers, non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure

Latest News

FILE
SCROOGE: RCPD searches for soccer field vandal days before Christmas
FILE - 10th and Kansas Ave.
Downtown shooting results in non-life-threatening injuries
Ali Jo and Makenzie are being thanked by 13 for putting this together.
Seneca Good Kids serve up pancake breakfast to fund their Toy Drive
FILE
Manhattan animal shelter closes due to COVID-19