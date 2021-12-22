Pottawatomie Co. deputies called to rash of burglaries, vandalisms over the weekend

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County deputies worked a rash of burglaries and vandalisms over the weekend.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Lane in the Rocky Ford Trailer Court in rural Manhattan for a past vehicle burglary. An unknown person entered a work truck and took various power tools, batteries and chargers. It was found the burglary happened between 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. The total loss of the burglary is valued at over $2,500.

Also on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the 5000 block of Taylor’s View Rd. in rural Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property. An unknown person entered a fenced storage lo and damaged a boat. Damages were estimated at over $5,500.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the intersection of McIntyre Creek Rd. and Carnahan Rd. with another report of criminal damage to property. An unknown person threw rocks at a construction vehicle parked at the intersection. As a result, the windows were broken. It was found the damage happened between 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, and 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. The estimated damage is at $900.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of E. Webster St. in Louisville, Kan., with reports of another burglary, this time in a home. An unknown person entered the home and took power tools, drill bit sets and a 50-foot extension cord. The total loss is estimated at $350.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip on its Crime Stoppers link HERE.

