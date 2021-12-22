One Topeka West Ridge Mall owner is confident about the new attraction, Mini Golf

Advertisement

By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The West Ridge Mall may have a new buyer, but that isn’t stopping one store owner from opening up a new attraction.

Shoppers will now see a black light indoor “Mini Golf” located inside the West Ridge Mall.

Rasool Altameeni is the store owner for Mini Golf. He opened a new attraction last week. there’s another mini-golf located in Wichita.

Altameeni said the new attraction can also be known as glow-in-the-dark putt-putt golf.

He says shoppers have a chance to stop by while their out shopping for the holidays. It’s nine dollars per person for 18 holes.

13 NEWS asked Altameeni if he felt comfortable opening up a store while the mall is in transition.

”Actually, the West Ridge Mall is doing great. We are happy to be in this mall. This mall is great. I’ve been with the mall for several years with my super bungee, the mall is awesome. That’s why I decided to open another business. I’m happy to be in this mall,” Altameeni said.

“People like it and enjoy it. When the weather is bad outside and when it’s snowing, people are more than welcome to come over here. Me and my team try our best to make them have fun,” Altameeni said.

