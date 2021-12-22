Newman Regional Health Medical Partners awarded highest accreditation

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health Medical Partners has been awarded the highest accreditation of a Rural Health Clinic.

Newman Regional Health in Emporia says its Medical Partners was recently re-accredited as a Rural Health Clinic by The Compliance Team, a Medicare-approved accreditation organization. After completion of the survey, it said it received an Exemplary Provider status, TCT’s highest accreditation designation.

“Forward-thinking healthcare providers like the team at Newman Regional Health Medical Partners understand the importance of improving patient care and outcomes through the RHC approach,” explained Kate Hill, VP of TCT’s Clinic Division. “The communities they serve now receive even better care as a result of their time and dedication to securing the Exemplary Provider™ distinction.”

Newman said RHC status emphasizes the following:

Health maintenance

Preventative screening

Multi-specialty medical services

Patient experience reporting

Benchmarking

The health network said Rural Health Clinic programs and the value-based care provided are advanced by the Institute of Medicine and the nation’s leading primary care physician societies.

“Becoming an accredited Rural Health Clinic in 2018 and preparing for our re-accreditation has been a wonderful learning experience,” declared Lynn Doeden, Clinic Administrator for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners. “We are pleased to have received Exemplary Provider™ status in this year’s survey and are very proud of the quality of care our physicians, advanced practice providers and staff bring to Emporia and our surrounding communities.”

Newman said its Medical Partners is a vital part of the network and serves the healthcare needs of Lyon Co. and surrounding communities. With 21 providers and a history of sustainable growth, it said Medical Partners is well-positioned to further improve access to exceptional patient-centered care within East Central Kansas.

For more information about Newman Regional Health Medical partners, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.