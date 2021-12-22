Nebraska sends relief to Kansas wildfire victims
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KWCH) - The Nebraska Highway Patrol shared photos on Wednesday showing relief headed to Kansas for those impacted by last week’s wildfires.
The NHP said many farmers, ranchers, hay producers and truck drivers were busy securing hay loads to deliver to north-central and western Kansas, where wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres of land on Dec. 15.
The NHP shared photos of hay bales stacked on trailers, saying it was a beautiful day to help a neighbor.
- Supplies for Kansas farmers, ranchers desperately needed week after windswept wildfires
- Ways to help Kansas wildfire victims
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.