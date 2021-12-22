Nebraska sends relief to Kansas wildfire victims

(KWCH) - The Nebraska Highway Patrol shared photos on Wednesday showing relief headed to Kansas for those impacted by last week’s wildfires.

The NHP said many farmers, ranchers, hay producers and truck drivers were busy securing hay loads to deliver to north-central and western Kansas, where wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres of land on Dec. 15.

The NHP shared photos of hay bales stacked on trailers, saying it was a beautiful day to help a neighbor.

Hwy 183 into Kansas will be busy today. Many Farmers, Ranchers, Hay Producers, and Truck Drivers are in the process of securing hay loads for those ravaged by the recent Kansas wildfires.



It is a beautiful morning and day to help a neighbor.



— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) December 22, 2021

