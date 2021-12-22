Manhattan animal shelter closes due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Manhattan is closed until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test from a staff member.

The City of Manhattan says the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is closed to the public until further notice. It said a shelter employee tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and it is notifying those considered close contacts of that employee.

Anyone who visited the shelter on Tuesday, Dec. 21, should monitor for symptoms of the virus and consult the Riley County Health Department or a doctor if they become symptomatic.

“In order to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the community, we are closing the shelter to the public and won’t be accepting adoptions or surrenders at this time,” said Bryce Caulk, Animal Services Director. “Rest assured, our shelter will be staffed during this time to ensure our animals are being properly fed and cared for. We hope to be back open to the public during the first week of January 2022 if we can staff the shelter to conduct adoptions and surrenders safely and appropriately.”

To report an issue or request Animal Control, call the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112.

Those missing an animal or with general questions should email the shelter at animalshelter@cityofmhk.com.

To see information about animals available for adoption, a wish list for donation items or volunteer opportunities, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.