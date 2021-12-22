Advertisement

Manhattan animal shelter closes due to COVID-19

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Manhattan is closed until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test from a staff member.

The City of Manhattan says the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is closed to the public until further notice. It said a shelter employee tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and it is notifying those considered close contacts of that employee.

Anyone who visited the shelter on Tuesday, Dec. 21, should monitor for symptoms of the virus and consult the Riley County Health Department or a doctor if they become symptomatic.

“In order to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the community, we are closing the shelter to the public and won’t be accepting adoptions or surrenders at this time,” said Bryce Caulk, Animal Services Director. “Rest assured, our shelter will be staffed during this time to ensure our animals are being properly fed and cared for. We hope to be back open to the public during the first week of January 2022 if we can staff the shelter to conduct adoptions and surrenders safely and appropriately.”

To report an issue or request Animal Control, call the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112.

Those missing an animal or with general questions should email the shelter at animalshelter@cityofmhk.com.

To see information about animals available for adoption, a wish list for donation items or volunteer opportunities, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail stops adult patient transfers, non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure

Latest News

FILE
Doctors in Congress urge Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots
FILE - (John Clanton/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP)
Topeka Dr. cautions situational awareness as winter sets in
President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads
Despite concerns, the TSA estimates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3rd.
Some cancel holiday travel plans amid omicron spread