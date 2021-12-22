Advertisement

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual crimes against a 15-year-old

Edward Jack Kellogg
Edward Jack Kellogg(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of sexual crimes against a 15-year-old girl, which sent her to the hospital, has been sentenced to three years in prison for his crime.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Edward Jack Kellogg was charged for sexual crimes against a child in 2019.

On Sept. 23, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement was called to a hospital with reports of a 15-year-old female who indicated she had been sexually abused by a known adult two days before.

Officers found the incident happened in an alleyway near 6th and Clay.

The investigation found Edward Jack Kellogg, who was almost 39 at the time, had perpetrated the crime.

Kellogg pleaded guilty to Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child between 14 and 16 in May of 2021.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Kagay said Kellogg was sentenced to 221 months - 3 years - in prison.

