Man convicted of 2019 murder of his mother sentenced to over 50 years in prison

David E. Wood, Jr. (Source: Shawne Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who was convicted of the 2019 murder of his mother has been sentenced to over 50 years in prison.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says David Wood Jr. was charged for the 2019 murder of his mother, Kyong “Carol” Wood.

At 11:59 a.m. on June 16, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement was called to 1501 SW Tyler St. Officers briefly entered the home due to the nature of the call and immediately found Kyong already dead, just inside the home.

Believing the suspect to still be in the building, officers backed out and set up a perimeter. After an almost 5-hour standoff, officers used tear gas, and at that time, David Wood Jr. exited the home and was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Kagay said Wood pleaded guilty to Intentional Second Degree Murder on the morning his jury trial had been set to start.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, Kagay said Wood was sentenced to the maximum term - 653 months, or over 54 years in prison.

