KU-Colorado game cancelled due to COVID-19

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOULDER, Col. (WIBW) - The KU-Colorado basketball game set for Tuesday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases among the Colorado team.

The University of Colorado announced the cancellation on its website. Ticket holders have three options for reimbursement:

  • Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for end of year tax purposes and double priority points.
  • Request a credit on your account to be used this season.
  • Request a refund to their original form of payment.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

KU will next play Harvard December 29 at Allen Fieldhouse.

