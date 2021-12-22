KDHE encourages COVID-19 safe holiday travel, gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s department of health and environment has recommendations for those traveling and gathering this holiday season.

State-wide cases continue to climb, according to the KDHE website, there were more than 5,000 new cases, 34 new deaths, and 153 hospitalizations since Monday.

10 new omicron cases have also been confirmed in the state since Monday.

With the recent increase in cases, KDHE is encouraging Kansans to take precautions for their holiday gatherings.

They recommend getting vaccinated and boosted before gathering in large groups.

“The three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death and scientists expect they will also prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death in people infected with the Omicron variant.”

According to KDHE, even if you’re not showing symptoms, you can still spread the virus, so they recommend getting tested before gathering with loved-ones.

To find a free testing location near you, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

If you plan to go into a public indoor setting, KDHE recommends that you wear a mask.

“If you or someone you are celebrating with has a weakened immune system, is at an increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated, wear a mask while gathering as an added precaution.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment click here: kansasvaccine.gov.

