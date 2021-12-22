Advertisement

KDHE encourages COVID-19 safe holiday travel, gatherings

(WCTV)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s department of health and environment has recommendations for those traveling and gathering this holiday season.

State-wide cases continue to climb, according to the KDHE website, there were more than 5,000 new cases, 34 new deaths, and 153 hospitalizations since Monday.

10 new omicron cases have also been confirmed in the state since Monday.

With the recent increase in cases, KDHE is encouraging Kansans to take precautions for their holiday gatherings.

They recommend getting vaccinated and boosted before gathering in large groups.

“The three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death and scientists expect they will also prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death in people infected with the Omicron variant.”

According to KDHE, even if you’re not showing symptoms, you can still spread the virus, so they recommend getting tested before gathering with loved-ones.

To find a free testing location near you, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

If you plan to go into a public indoor setting, KDHE recommends that you wear a mask.

“If you or someone you are celebrating with has a weakened immune system, is at an increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated, wear a mask while gathering as an added precaution.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment click here: kansasvaccine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail stops adult patient transfers, non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure

Latest News

Newman Regional Health Medical Providers
Newman Regional Health Medical Partners awarded highest accreditation
The Nebraska Highway Patrol shared photos on social media on Wednesday showing multiple...
Nebraska sends relief to Kansas wildfire victims
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect
FILE - Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie Co. deputies called to rash of burglaries, vandalisms over the weekend