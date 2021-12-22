Advertisement

Junction City opens applications for 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty Junction City residents will get the chance for a little police training in the 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy.

Junction City says applications are live for the 2022 Citizens Police Academy which will start on Jan. 13, 2022. Applications can be picked up from the Junction City Police Department or printed off from the city’s website. Applications can also be requested via email from edgar.torres@jcks.com.

Enrollment is limited to only 20 participants.

The City said the Citizen’s Academy is a unique behind-the-scenes experience at JCPD. The 12-week course meets one night a week for about three hours, including one Saturday. Topics include overviews of the organization and structure of the department, information on officer recruiting and training, introductions to the various divisions of JCPD and their responsibilities, as well as a hands-on workshop in Tactics, Fingerprinting and Firearms Safety.

According to the City, JCPD staff will lead the course as members are given the chance to observe police patrol work through a ride-along experience with an area officer.

Class members will also have the opportunity to use the Use of Force Simulator which is used to train officers and shoot live ammunition at the shooting range using a variety of weapons.

To apply for the Citizen’s Police Academy, click HERE.

