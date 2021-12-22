Junction City contractor points to flaws in Water Plant design as reason for service outage

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The contractor who runs the Junction City Water Treatment Facility has pointed to flaws in the building’s design as the reason for the widespread service outage that has left residents with undrinkable water for nearly a week.

Veolia North America, the contractor who runs the Junction City Water Treatment Facility, says its team at the plant has worked around the clock to address malfunctions that came as a result of last week’s severe weather.

VNA said it has contacted technical experts and specialists to evaluate the flooding of 600,000 gallons of water in the basement, which caused the power outages at the plant.

“It is clear the original design of the plant was not meant to address weather of this magnitude, particularly since the plant’s electrical systems are located in the basement,” said VNA spokesperson Carrie Griffiths.

The contractor said it continues to work closely with Junction City to ensure the plant operates safely while teams also are able to identify flaws in the plant’s electrical system to find why main power could not be restored.

“It is an unfortunate situation,” Griffiths said.

She continued to state the team is conducting a root cause analysis regarding the plant’s design and will work closely with the City to ensure the issue never happens again.

A Boil Advisory was imposed for residents of Geary Co. on Thursday, Dec. 16, and remains in effect as of Tuesday, Dec. 22.

