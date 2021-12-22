Interim Junction City Fire Chief named to permanent position

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Interim Fire Chief in Junction City has been named to the permanent position.

Junction City says Jason Lankas will replace Fire Chief Terry Johnson, who departed as Fire Chief in Sioux City, NE, earlier in the fall. Upon Johnson’s departure, it said Lankas was named Interim Chief.

“In the past two months, Chief Lankas has shown he has the ability and drive to lead the Fire Department. I am glad he has accepted moving into this role,” said City Manager Allen Dinkel.

Lankas moved to Junction City in 2000 after he graduated from Kansas State University. In January 2005, the City said he started to work for the Junction City Fire Department. Before he took over as Operations Chief in 2020, he oversaw Special Operations and is currently the head of the JCFD Kansas Task Force 1&2 and the joint Geary Co./JCFD Dive Team. He is also a Fire Investigator with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office.

The City said Lankas is excited and humbled to accept the position and is looking forward to continuing to serve the city. As part of his service, it said he will continue to focus on the fire and life safety of the community as well as build strong relationships with everyone within the Fire Department and other city employees.

Currently, the City said Lankas lives in Junction City with his wife Jennifer and two young daughters, Ally and Harper.

