Injury crash reported just east of Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a crash late Wednesday morning in the 4000 block of S.E. 2nd Street, near Tecumseh.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury rollover crash late Wednesday morning just east of Topeka.

The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of S.E. 2nd, near Tecumseh.

Initial reports indicated a sport utility vehicle may have rolled over in the crash.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee Heights fire department and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

