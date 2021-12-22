Injury crash reported just east of Topeka

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury rollover crash late Wednesday morning just east of Topeka.

The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of S.E. 2nd, near Tecumseh.

Initial reports indicated a sport utility vehicle may have rolled over in the crash.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee Heights fire department and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

