Hay, feed, fencing supplies needed most as Kansas recovers from windswept wildfires

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Russell and Osborne County residents impacted by the Four County Fire are still in need of help. What is needed most now is feed or hay for livestock and fencing supplies, such as wire, insulators, fence posts and fence building, the Russell County Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Northern Russell County is still taking donations of supplies and items at sites in Natoma, Paradise and Waldo. All feed and fencing supply donations are being transitioned closer to the disaster area. Donations are no longer being accepted at Russell County 4-H Building.

Monetary donations are being accepted at South Wind Bank and managed under the Paradise United Methodist Church.

If you would like to assist with the recovery effort, contact names and numbers are below. We’ve also compiled a list of online fundraisers set up with the recovery effor. You can view that here: https://www.kwch.com/2021/12/17/ways-help-kansas-wildfire-victims/ At this time, no more donations of water, food, clothes, or blankets are needed.

HAY & FEED CONTACTSFENCING SUPPLIES/NEEDSLABOR & EQUIPMENT
Natoma- Iva Maier 785-885-4404Natoma- Iva Maier 785-885-4404Natoma Area- Iva Maier 785-885-4404
Paradise- Tanner Lyle 785-735-8024Paradise- Tanner Lyle 785-735-8024Paradise Area – Tanner Lyle 785-735-8024
Waldo – Dustin Finkenbinder 785-735-4269Waldo – Kasey Ulrich 785-643-1951

