Downtown shooting results in non-life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka shooting on Monday night resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 20, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the area of 10th and Kansas Ave. with reports of a shooting. Officers found one man with a single gunshot wound at the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, TPD said it was found the two involved were acquaintances.

The investigation remains open as detectives continue to gather evidence and follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting should email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

