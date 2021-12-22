Advertisement

Doctors in Congress urge Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has led another PSA campaign to boost participation in COVID-19 vaccinations - this time for booster shots.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led a group of bipartisan doctors in Congress to launch a radio PSA to boost participation in getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots - especially for seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

In the PSA, Marshall said he was joined by Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Representatives Ami Bera (D-CA), Raul Ruiz (D-CA) and Kim Schrier (D-WA).

“I come to you today, not only as a Member of Congress but as a physician concerned for your health and your safety, and that of our nation,” said Marshall. “With COVID cases back on the rise and only about a quarter of eligible Americans having taken the booster, I urge you to talk with your trusted doctor or pharmacist as soon as possible about taking action. This holiday season… you should consider getting a COVID vaccine booster – especially if you are a senior or someone with underlying health conditions… This holiday season, the best gift you can give the people you love is the gift of life. Get your booster and live life fully.”

In April, Marshall said he led another group of doctors and healthcare providers in Congress to launch a public service campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccine participation.

