DA: Topeka officers justified in fatal shooting of September homicide suspect

FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th...
FILE - Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the Capital City's 13th Homicide of 2021.(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Jon Janes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says 3 Topeka police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect.

Kagay indicated his investigation determined that Jesse Buck Lees had shot and killed his girlfriend, Jennifer Morris, on September 8 of this year and had avoided police for 2 days.

Kagay says when Topeka Police located Lees, he avoided capture twice, and while attempting to escape arrest on September 10th, his car crashed into another vehicle at 8th and Polk, and he ran from officers.

Kagay says during that foot chase, Lees stopped and turned, raising his firearm and pointing it at pursuing officers.  Three TPD officers fired, striking Lee multiple times and killing him.

Kagay indicated that the gun Lees carried when he aimed at the officers was the same weapon that killed Jennifer Morris.

He says Lees’ autopsy indicated he was under the influence of tramadol and methamphetamine at the time of his death.

In his investigation released today, Kagay said, " Kansas law provides that an officer is justified in the use of deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that such deadly force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to such officer or another.”

Kagay said his investigation indicated that the three officers were justified in the use of deadly force in this case and there would be no charges filed against them.

