Crews responding to report of fire in Highland Park area of southeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a house fire Wednesday morning in the Highland Park area of southeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:25 a.m. at a residence in the 2600 block of S.E. Minnesota Avenue.

Initial reports indicated smoke was coming from the structure.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

