City of Topeka updating transit need assessment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka wants to hear your thoughts on public transportation.

The city welcomed the public to the Topeka Library Tuesday night to go over the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization’s plan on transportation projects across Topeka, and to take feedback from the community. The plan is laid out years in advance, but sees updates as the state of the transit system is re-assessed every few years.

“Every five years when we do that update that helps us to better direct our funding for transportation plans and get planning and transportation in place that may not have been affected or necessary five years ago,” Transportation Planning Manager Carlton Scroggins said.

An input survey is also available here.

