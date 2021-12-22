Advertisement

Chiefs add Mike Remmers to COVID-19 list, activate Willie Gay, Josh Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mike Remmers reacts after losing to the Tampa Bay...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mike Remmers reacts after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Another Kansas City Chiefs player has been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers has been placed on the list.

Remmers has started two games for the Chiefs at right tackle and has been on the injured reserve list since November 15. He’s been a member of the Chiefs for the past two seasons and started for Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in the offseason.

While Remmers was added to the list, receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay were taken off the list. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed the 34-28 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is good news after several members of the Chiefs were added to the COVID-19/Reserve list. Tight ends Travis Kelce and Blake Bell, kicker Harrison Butker, receiver Tyreek Hill, corner backs Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton, linebacker Nick Bolton, guard Kyle Long, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts all were added to the list on Monday and Tuesday.

Their status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still up for question. The NFL has changed their return-to-play protocols. Fully vaccinated players can return to action faster. The NFL said a fully vaccinated individual can return sooner provided they show two negative PCR tests, one negative PCR test and negative Mesa test, or two negative Mesa tests.

