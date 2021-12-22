Auburn man arrested after traffic stop finds stolen items

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After $30,000 worth of items was stolen from a home, a traffic stop by a Shawnee Co. deputy found some of the items still in the perp’s truck.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Auburn man is in custody for felony burglary after a traffic stop near SW 6th St. and Fairlawn Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Sheriff’s Office said just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, a deputy took a report of a past burglary in the 8100 block of SW Riverwood Lane. A home had been broken into and almost $30,000 worth of belongings had been stolen.

Video surveillance of the home revealed a blue 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck arrived late and left the home multiple times. Twice, the truck drove away with trailers attached that had been stolen from the home. The information was given to local law enforcement agencies.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 6th and Fairlawn on a truck of the same description. The driver, Skyler J. M. Wilson, 32, of Auburn, was arrested and the stolen items were found inside his truck.

A search warrant of Wilson’s home found more stolen items.

Wilson was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary to a dwelling, theft, criminal damage to property, failure to wear a seatbelt, no vehicle liability insurance, failure to produce a valid license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Through the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators recovered a trailer at a home in North Topeka. The enclosed trailer, a 2012 Doolittle utility trailer, is still missing.

Doolittle trailer (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact Detective Roberts at 785-251-2200.

