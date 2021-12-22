Advertisement

Asst. fire chief killed while on scene of major semi crash on I-70

(File)
(File)(KRCG 13)
By Shane Bergman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A central Missouri assistant fire chief was killed Wednesday morning while helping on the scene of a major semi crash that had shut down Interstate 70 in Columbia, MO.

A large commercial tractor trailer flipped over onto its side at 4:33 a.m. while traveling westbound on the interstate near Route Z, shutting down traffic.

While crews were working that scene, a vehicle traveling too fast hit Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney’s vehicle, then hit an ambulance and the overturned semi, according to the fire department.

“Crews on scene were able to quickly extricate Assistant Chief Gladney from his vehicle and transport him to the University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later,” according to a statement from the fire department. “No other first responders on the scene were injured. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Westbound traffic was backed up several miles in a massive interstate traffic jam. There was no information on any non-first-responder injuries.

