Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi ‘CORA’ program offers genetic counseling in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Genetic testing can help determine cancer-related mutations which can eventually lead to cancer.

Ascension Via Christi Therapy Center in Manhattan is now offering Cancer Outreach and Risk Assessment, also referred to as CORA.

The CORA program offers screening, counseling and genetic testing services allowing patients to be proactive about their health.

The genetic counseling program is designed to serve those whose personal or family history indicates a higher risk for developing cancer.

Patients can receive pre-counseling with the genetic counselor, who will then recommend tests, provide follow-up and post-treatment counseling for patients.

“Every individual is their own greatest advocate, so if you have concerns about cancer, if there’s a family history of cancer, it’s something that we can look into to see if you’re at a greater risk, and because of that, if we do find something you’re able to do something about it, do something with the information, such as screening earlier or doing preventive features.” Ascension Via Christi, CORA Genetics Practitioner, Maggie Ward says.

More information on the Cancer Outreach and Risk Assessment program at Ascension Via Christi can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Stormont Vail stops adult patient transfers, non-essential surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos...
Chiefs add Tyreek Hill, 2 more to COVID-19/Reserve list
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure

Latest News

2021 Whoville's Festival of Lights Christmas Tree season cut short by high winds
FILE
Two arrested after witnesses spot potential vehicle break-in
Rudz Descartes
One arrested for domestic violence after Tuesday morning arson
Cochran talks about taking over on an interim basis, and what's next in '22.
The Year in Review: Interim City Manager Bill Cochran stops by at 4:00