Ascension Via Christi ‘CORA’ program offers genetic counseling in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Genetic testing can help determine cancer-related mutations which can eventually lead to cancer.

Ascension Via Christi Therapy Center in Manhattan is now offering Cancer Outreach and Risk Assessment, also referred to as CORA.

The CORA program offers screening, counseling and genetic testing services allowing patients to be proactive about their health.

The genetic counseling program is designed to serve those whose personal or family history indicates a higher risk for developing cancer.

Patients can receive pre-counseling with the genetic counselor, who will then recommend tests, provide follow-up and post-treatment counseling for patients.

“Every individual is their own greatest advocate, so if you have concerns about cancer, if there’s a family history of cancer, it’s something that we can look into to see if you’re at a greater risk, and because of that, if we do find something you’re able to do something about it, do something with the information, such as screening earlier or doing preventive features.” Ascension Via Christi, CORA Genetics Practitioner, Maggie Ward says.

More information on the Cancer Outreach and Risk Assessment program at Ascension Via Christi can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.