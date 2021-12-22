19-year-old behind bars after failing to appear for possession of meth

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Herington is behind bars after officers arrested him on a warrant for failure to appear on meth possession charges.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies arrested Hunter W. Arsenault, 19, of Herington.

The Sheriff’s Office said Arsenault was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Arsenault was apprehended at an address in Herington, with the help of Herington Police. He was booked into the Morris Co. Jail around 8:25 p.m. for the felony warrant.

Morris Co. said it strongly encourages residents to report suspicious activity and appreciates the help provided leading to the arrest of those suspected of a crime.

