Wamego Police search for porch pirate ahead of holidays

Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.
Wamego Police are attempting to identify this person.(Wamego Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Department is searching for a porch pirate ahead of the holidays.

The Wamego Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for the public’s help to identify the person in this video seen taking a package off of a resident’s porch.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact Chief Baker at mbaker@wamegopd.com.

