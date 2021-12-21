Victims of Westport fire truck crash identified

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Officials on Monday released the identities of three people killed last week when a Kansas City fire truck collided with an SUV in Westport.

One of the women killed, Tami Knight, was standing on the sidewalk. Her mother said she was with her boyfriend. She said he went to the driver’s side of the car to unlock the doors, heard the crash, then looked up and she was gone.

She was trapped under the rubble of the building at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard that collapsed when both vehicles hit it.

“She was a wonderful daughter,” said Knight’s mother Judy Holland. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. We talked three times a day every day.”

Knight was 41. She was a data analyst for Kansas City Public Schools and had a photography business.

Holland described her as an adventurer.

“She has climbed mountains and jumped out of planes,” Holland said. “On her bucket list for next year was to learn how to scuba dive.”

Monday night, the restaurant Ragazza was closed for a private celebration of life for two employees who were in the SUV that collided with the fire truck.

Michael Elwood, 25, was the passenger. His brother, Nathan Elwood, said he was an artist who waited tables there and at the Green Room.

Online, customers remembered him for his silly, upbeat demeanor. A GoFundMe for funeral expenses has raised almost double its goal, with the remainder going to a youth arts charity.

Nathan Elwood said a co-worker was driving Michael home after what was his final shift, at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He was planning to move back to St Louis that weekend to be with his mom, who is struggling with cancer.

Jennifer San Nicholas, 41, was driving the SUV.

Friends said she was an introvert who liked some people and all dogs.

She worked at Gram and Dun on the Plaza in addition to Ragazza. Before that, she worked at The Classic Cup.

A GoFundMe to help with the care of her two aging pit bulls has raised close to $6,000. You can find that fund by clicking here.

A friend of hers said many are anxious to know exactly what happened -- once street cameras and audio recordings are reviewed -- but for now, their primary purpose is to love on each other and remember the good times.

Police reported the fire truck passed through the intersection on a red light with their lights and sirens activated.

KCTV5 just obtained department policy, which states, “Unless all lanes can be accounted for by the driver during an emergency response, all Fire Department vehicles shall come to a complete stop at all red light intersections and negative right of way situations.”

