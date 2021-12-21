Tuesday forecast: Staying unseasonably mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be around 50° and we’ll continue to get warmer each day through Friday where highs will be in the 60s before cooling back down for Christmas Day while still remaining unseasonably mild.

Confidence is high on the overall temperature trend the next 8 days. Cloud cover may have an impact on how warm temperatures get beginning on Friday as the long range models diverge on how much cloud cover we’ll have through early next week.

Precipitation wise, one of the long range models is indicating a slight chance of rain southeast of the turnpike Sunday afternoon with a chance of a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning. Since the model that is indicating these precipitation chances did not do so yesterday will keep it out of the official forecast for now but will continue to monitor the chances in the next couple days in case we need to add anything in the 8 day.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Since the humidity will be slow to increase, there may be an elevated fire danger for a portion of northeast KS.

Temperatures will be much warmer Wednesday night with most spots staying above the freezing mark which will lead to a warmer Thursday and highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. This might be the pick day of the week with winds 5-15 mph since it does get warmer but with more wind Friday.

Timing of a cold front Friday will depend on how warm it’ll get, as well as how much cloud cover there is. Highs will likely be in the 60s but if conditions line up right, 70s can’t be ruled out in a few spots.

Christmas Day will be warmer than last year when it was 44° and the low was 10°. This year we’ll start the day around the freezing mark with highs in the 50s (although if we have that cloud cover as one model is indicating 40s are possible).

If you’re wondering there aren’t any signs of extreme arctic air moving in until possibly around January 4th but as far as any snow, there are no signs of anything significant.

Taking Action:

A quiet week ahead not only for northeast KS but across the entire region so any traveling you might be doing this week, impacts will be minimal to none. Enjoy the low stress Mother Nature will be bringing this week.

