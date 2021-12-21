Advertisement

Semi hauling fish tips in Emporia roundabout

Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to a semi tipover incident at the West US Highway 50...
Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to a semi tipover incident at the West US Highway 50 roundabout Tuesday. Chuck Samples/KVOE News.(Chuck Samples/KVOE News.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was backed up for about two hours on Tuesday morning as officers cleared a fishy situation.

KVOE reports a semi-truck hauling fish tipped on west Highway 50 attempting to navigate a roundabout on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.

Emporia Police Captian Ray Mattas said officers were called to the roundabout just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver, Alien Vazquez-Moreno, 39, was headed east on the highway and into the roundabout when the truck full of fish tipped onto its side.

The investigation is underway, so it is not clear whether speed, a load shift, or a combination of factors were to blame. No injuries have been reported, however, eastbound traffic was blocked for about two hours while the truck was removed from the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

Latest News

600,000 gallons of water in basement of Junction City Water Plant due to electrical issue
Junction City investigating water treatment contractor’s actions in plant failure
Crash at central Topeka intersection sends one to hospital
FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
Commission on Racial Equity, Justice releases final report
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at S.W. 15th...
Crash at central Topeka intersection sends one to hospital