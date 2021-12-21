Advertisement

TPD attempts to identify person in connection with financial card investigation

The Topeka Police Department attempts to identify the person in this photo in relation to an investigation surrounding criminal use of a financial card on Dec. 21, 2021.(Shawn Wheat | TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected to an open investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that officers are attempting to identify the person in the photos in connection with the criminal use of a financial card.

If anyone knows the identity of this person or their whereabouts, TPD said they should email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

