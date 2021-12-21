TPD attempts to identify person in connection with financial card investigation
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected to an open investigation.
The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that officers are attempting to identify the person in the photos in connection with the criminal use of a financial card.
If anyone knows the identity of this person or their whereabouts, TPD said they should email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
