Topeka’s Mayor and City Manager reflect on their terms in final news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka’s two top officials said their goodbyes in their final joint news conference Tuesday.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla said her term came with a big learning curve.

“I did not know what certain sectors of our community thought about our police, I didn’t know about the PTSD officers faced” she said.

City Manager Brent Trout said relationship building is what’s helped move the city forward.

“We can understand how we can be partners to improve business and industry,” he said.

“That goes to downtown, working with the chamber of commerce.”

They agreed their successors will need to balance responsible spending with improving the area.

“We have not raised the mill levy in the last six years,” De La Isla said.

“As we look at the budget in the next few iterations, not because we’re raising the cost of anything crazily but the cost of living itself we’re gonna find there’s gonna be a lot of tightness in that budget.”

“Figuring out how to spend the [American Rescue Plan Act] money in order to make the biggest improvements in the community in the long haul,” Trout added.

“It’s not every day you end up within $45.6 million dollar windfall of funding to be able to help you with social projects, infrastructure needs.”

The pair also shared their thoughts on former police officers taking over their positions at a time when reforming policing has been in the national conversation.

Mayor-Elect Mike Padilla served several years as a Topeka police officer and former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran will serve as Interim City Manager until a permanent replacement is found.

“These individuals are not making changes unilaterally with regards to the police department policy all those decisions come back to the governing body.,” the mayor said.

“I don’t think being an officer is what got Mike elected, I think what got Mike elected is the fact he’s a really nice dude.”

“I think it says less about police officers and yet a lot of the times, those police officers are leaders,” Trout said.

“They know how to lead and motivate people and get people to do tough jobs and bring their people home safely and to find solutions to problems in the neighborhood and I think you’ll see them taking those skills to the job.”

They both said they will leave their jobs with much love for the city.

“Some of these neat jobs we’re working on now happening over the two to three years,” Trout said.

“It’ll be neat to see them happen and a shame to not be part of the process.”

“I don’t regret a second of it,” De La Isla said.

“I still love my community the same way I loved it when I started.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.