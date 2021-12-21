Advertisement

Topeka Zoo sees record-breaking attendance in 2021

Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo Lights
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo saw a record-breaking amount of guests so far in 2021.

The zoo said Monday that they have seen over 237,000 guests this year, breaking the previous record set in 2019 of 224,117 guests.

They credit the large attendance number to some of their events such as Boo at the Zoo and Steins and Vines.

“The support we get from our community is enormous,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “To have a breakthrough years like this, one year after the start of a pandemic is amazing.”

They are hoping to exceed over 250,000 guests by the end of the year.

With almost two weeks left they are optimistic that they can reach their goal, but they say they need the community’s help.

