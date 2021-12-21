Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a downtown shooting.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that one person was shot in the leg just before 9 p.m. Monday near 10th and Kansas Ave. The victim was transported to a hospital.

A vehicle was reported to have left the scene. The westbound lane of 10th St. is closed between Quincy St. and Jackson St. as crews work the scene. Kansas Ave. remains open.

13 NEWS is on scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

