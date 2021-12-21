Advertisement

Topeka aims to revamp budget process with community input

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka says it wants to revamp its budget process with the community in mind.

As part of the 2023 budget process, the City said it will host a series of five budget workshops, each with a specific focus on budget priority outlined by the Governing Body.

According to the City, the topics will include Investing in Infrastructure, Continuing a Commitment to Developing Neighborhoods, Continuing a Commitment to Public Safety, Selected Strategic Investments toward Quality of Life, and Good Governance.

The City said the workshop will start in late January 2022 and will finish in early March.

“The goal of the workshop sessions is to ensure the City is using its resources in order to meet the outcomes the community desires,” said Stephen Wade, Director of Administrative and Financial Services. “We are excited for the community to have a seat at the table, and we look forward to hearing their ideas.”

According to the City, the workshops will be hosted by Governing Body members, City staff and community members. It said those in the community who would like to participate in a workshop should fill out a form HERE. The deadline to submit an interest form is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Those uninterested in participating in workshops but still interested in providing input regarding the 2023 budget can email their comments to budget@topeka.org.

