Advertisement

Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school

A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.(CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact incidents from the Holocaust.

“This was not an approved lesson plan,” a member of D.C. Public Schools said.

The instructor at Watkins Elementary School assigned specific roles to students while in library class.

The Washington Post, which first reported the incident, said one student was cast as Adolf Hitler. Others were directed to dig mass graves and act as victims.

A parents said the students were told not to tell anyone about the reenactment.

“We sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident,” the school district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is during the first half of an NFL...
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies