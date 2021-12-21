Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s “Operation Grinch” has nearly 40 behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Topeka Police Department, attempted 271 to target individuals with burglary and theft warrants for their arrest from December 12 to the 18.

“271 doors were knocked on so that’s a large quantity of doors to be knocking on,” said Sheriff Brian Hill.

53 of them were successfully served including 9 City of Topeka warrants, 24 misdemeanors and 20 felony -- leading to 38 individuals behind bars. Some with multiple warrants to their name.

“We have a really functional, good relationship with the citizens of Shawnee County. We really want to continue to do that,” said Hill. “The see something, say something approach to things really helps us in law enforcement. A lot of success we have here, even in these warrants or round-ups, is citizens calling letting us know where some of the active warrant people are actually at.”

Hill said the collaboration between the sheriff’s office and TPD has been disjointed at times over the years, but they came together sharing criminal and operational intel. Along with help of surrounding departments.

“With the Auburn Police Department, the Silver Lake and the Rossville Police Department, the MTAA, it’s just been a really good collaboration with all our partners in Shawnee county and we want to continue to strive to do that to make this as safe as possible,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said burglary and theft calls have gone done over the last three years.

In 2019 from November 15 to December 15, there were 26 calls for buildings being broken into. In 2021, there were 7.

In the same time period, calls for vehicle burglary or theft decreased from 44 to 18.

Hill believes initiatives like this help the trends go that direction, while getting people the help they may need.

“I think I’ve been in law enforcement long enough to know that this is going to be a continuing, never ending course that we’re on but honestly we partner with so many entities within Shawnee County -- we know that some of the individuals involved have underlying drug issues so getting those people the help and the treatment they need once they deal with their legal issues is always a goal,” he said. “To try to help the individuals in Shawnee County overcome some of these problems and it’s better for all of us.”

Hill said he’s always seen an influx in break-ins during the holidays season ever since his days as a detective for the police department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.