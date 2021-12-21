Senators call for halt after emails discover UNOS may keep life-saving liver allocations from south, midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery of emails that indicate UNOS may be keeping life-saving liver transplant allocations from the south and midwest have U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roy Blunt calling for the new policy to be overturned.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) issued a statement after documents were released, including emails been the United Network for Organ Sharing and organ procurement organizations, regarding the national liver allocation policy.

Moran said the emails released are in response to a Nov. 17, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruling against UNOS, the Department of Health and Human Services’ contractor for organ procurement and transplantation.

According to Moran, the Court found UNOS “repeatedly failed to live up to its production obligations” to release documents about ongoing litigation and it acknowledged the documents show “personal opinions about the relative merits of living in different regions of the United States.”

“These newly-released emails are disgusting and absolutely unacceptable. They show clear collusion by UNOS and several organ procurement organizations prior to the liver allocation policy being announced, leaving no doubt that the liver allocation policy must be overturned,” Moran and Blunt said. “From the time the changes to the national liver allocation policy were first announced three years ago, we raised the alarm about the major flaws in the policymaking process. UNOS overruled the expert Liver and Intestine Committee, excluded certain public comments in the deliberations, and arrived at an outcome that was radically different from the decision previously reached. What we learned today is that the process was not simply flawed, it was deliberately designed to deny patients in the South and Midwest their fair chance at a lifesaving liver transplant.”

The Senators continued to state the emails show a pattern of collusion between UNOS, a New England-area organ procurement organization and others before the changes in the liver allocation policy were announced. They said the changes favored certain states at the expense of those in the south and midwest, which are predicted to see a huge decrease in organ availability.

Moran said the emails further show profane and disparaging comments about those who live in the south which demonstrates clear bias against these areas in the policymaking process.

“UNOS tried to use the legal system to cover their tracks,” the Senators continued. “Thankfully they were unsuccessful and their callous arrogance has now been laid bare. We have repeatedly said the process and policy for determining liver allocations needs to be made fairly and transparently. Neither UNOS nor the Department of Health and Human Services have lived up to this standard. These emails perfectly illustrate our biggest fears and what we’ve known all along – that the process is totally biased and fundamentally flawed. We demand that the Department of Health and Human Services immediately reverse its implementation of the misguided liver allocation policy.”

Since the initial allocation decision was made in December 2018, Moran said he and Blunt repeatedly pressed HHS to review the liver allocation policymaking process and its oversight of the program and its contractor, UNOS.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.