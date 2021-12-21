SCHD recommends COVID-19 vaccines as residents begin to gather for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. has recommended a few tips to keep residents safe from COVID-19 as they begin to gather with friends and families for the holidays.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says officials understand holiday traditions are important for families and children. However, officials throughout the state continue to encourage residents to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases spike with the emergence of the Omicron variant in several counties.

SCHD said there are still several ways for families to enjoy holiday traditions and protect their health:

Get vaccinated and boosted - The health department said vaccines remain the best tool to stay safe from the virus, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of the emergence of new variants. It said the three authorized vaccines are highly effective in the prevention of serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Get tested - SCHD said even if someone does not show symptoms of COVID-19, they could still spread the virus. In order to protect loved ones, it said residents should get tested for the virus before they spend time with friends and family for the holidays.

Wear a mask - The health department recommends residents wear a well-fitting mask over the nose and mouth in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated. If celebrating with someone who has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated, masks should be worn as an added precaution.

Take travel precautions - SCHD recommends residents delay travel until fully vaccinated. Whether vaccinated or not, it said it is important to know the travel recommendations and restrictions before a trip.

For more information about travel restrictions and tips, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.