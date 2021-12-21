Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at Rio Grande City, Texas, on Saturday....
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is during the first half of an NFL...
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies