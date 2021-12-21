Pittsburg State opens applications, nominations for new University President

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The hunt for the new President of Pittsburg State University is on.

Pittsburg State University says its presidential search committee has opened applications and nominations for its next president.

Pitt State said the committee expects an inspiring, approachable, leader of integrity to fill the position. It said the individual should be a dynamic, politically astute, forward-thinking president who will be a forthright champion of the university. The president will be required to embrace a genuine commitment to the school’s core values - student-focused, excellence, “by doing learn,” diversity, community, innovation and sustainability.

According to the University, the new president will come with knowledge of and experience in higher education issues and environments. A successful candidate will be required to balance academic and administrative excellence with the ability to be the voice and face of the university.

Pittsburg State said a new president will work diligently to support a collaborative governance environment, use a consultative style with awareness of professional development for faculty and staff. It said the president will also lend progressive guidance to a new strategic plan and will be an authentic collaborator who continues to strive for improvement of the student experience.

The University said its new president must be an entrepreneurial, enterprising and empowering presence. As a staunch university advocate, it said they will nurture the close-knit, mutually cooperative relationship with the city of Pittsburg by building and maintaining diverse partnerships and collaborations for the university’s well-being, as well as the community’s, the Board’s, the system’s and statewide interests.

For more information about how to apply, click HERE.

