Advertisement

One injured in single-vehicle crash in central Topeka

A man was injured early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near S.W. 22nd and Washburn Avenue in...
A man was injured early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near S.W. 22nd and Washburn Avenue in central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in central Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:12 a.m. near S.W. 22nd and Washburn Avenue.

A Chrysler Pacifica sport minivan was traveling north on Washburn when it left the street to the right -- or east -- side and struck a wooden power pole, severing it near its base.

The vehicle then continued northbound and struck a tree in a grassy area just east of Washburn Avenue.

The man driving the Pacifica was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with what authorities said were serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The area on S.W. Washburn Avenue near the crash scene was closed to traffic for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $2.98 on Tuesday morning, down...
Gas prices in Kansas staying below $3 per gallon as Christmas approaches
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Gov. Laura Kelly sits down to discuss areas where Kansas can improve in pandemic during 2022.
Gov. Kelly talks boosters, where state can improve the pandemic in 2022
Kansas couple drives to Kentucky to help tornado victims
Kansas couple drives to Kentucky to help tornado victims