One injured in single-vehicle crash in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in central Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:12 a.m. near S.W. 22nd and Washburn Avenue.

A Chrysler Pacifica sport minivan was traveling north on Washburn when it left the street to the right -- or east -- side and struck a wooden power pole, severing it near its base.

The vehicle then continued northbound and struck a tree in a grassy area just east of Washburn Avenue.

The man driving the Pacifica was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with what authorities said were serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The area on S.W. Washburn Avenue near the crash scene was closed to traffic for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

