One Heart Kansas honors Shawnee Co. Judge for efforts to improve the juvenile youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization recognized a Shawnee Co. judge for his efforts to improve the lives of at-risk youth in the Topeka community.

One Heart Kansas is a national collaborative initiative that provides second chances for at-risk youth offenders in Kansas.

Their efforts to help mentor more youth offenders now come easier with the help of one Shawnee Co. judge.

“He said man since this kid has been with one heart, things change while they were in detention,” Victor Hercules, One Heart Kansas program director.

The One Heart Project is a program providing incarcerated and at-risk youth a second chance.

“We provide mentoring, one on one mentoring for youth who are incarcerated. We provide character-building skills for them on a weekly basis so we get to know the kids,” Hercules explained.

Program director Victor Hercules says One Heart Kansas currently serves juvenile offenders who may be in and out of the system, “some of the kids are not released to the community they are sentenced and go and serve a longer period of time.”

“Some kids are sentenced to a year, two years, five years, ten years, and those would end up the Kansas Juvenile Correctional complex we also have the ability to follow his kids into that facility,” Hercules added.

Hercules says with the help of Shawnee County Judge Darian Dernovish, they’re able to help save more lives, “when they have a court hearing we would go and advocate for them and that’s how Judge Dernovish identified that one heart was always involved in some of the cases that maybe some people wouldn’t want to get involved with.”

“Just giving them that light giving them that attention shows that they have meaning. They have value and worth in a lot of these kids have never had that before and when they get that it’s just like it’s like a light goes on sometimes and they are just ready to go,” Judge Dernovish said.

One Heart Kansas recognized Judge Sernovish as One Heart’s 2021 “MVP Gamechanger” award for his efforts with the justice-involved youth in Topeka.

“When I receive that honor I told him, I feel little ridiculous because I felt honored just being with them so to get an award from them I thought was a little odd I should be giving them an award but it might be a great deal to me,” Judge Dernovish said.

“We see his heart and we recognize him with a heart of glass because that is just who he is, he really cares about the kids,” Hercules added.

Since 2018, Judge Dernovish says he sees the difference, “it does hold people accountable so there are sentences that send people to the juvenile county, the juvenile correctional facility. However there is a need, there’s a need to help these kids to show that they have a way out, to show that they have a different path and that’s what one heart does.”

“This is a great one when you see them in and a detention center and you see where they’re at right now it makes your calling fulfilled,” Hercules emphasized.

Since 2017, One Heart Kansas has served nearly 600 kids.

The organization says it focuses on ages ranging from eight, up until 24 years old.

