Nearly 30 tanks of gas donated to KHP for holiday patrols

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 30 tanks of gasoline have been donated to the Kansas Highway Patrol to fuel patrol cars over the holidays.

For the 31st consecutive year, the Kansas Highway Patrol says Fuel True - Independent Energy & Convenience graciously donated gasoline to the patrol to fuel cars during the holidays. Through the Holiday Highways Safety Program, Fuel True, formerly known as Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas, donated vouchers for almost 30 tanks of fuel for troopers to use on patrol on Kansashighways from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2022.

“For over 30 years, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” said Becky Schwartz, Executive Director of Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

KHP said Fuel True is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers and convenience store owners.

“For over three decades, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience has graciously donated fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fuel definitely helps our agency and our efforts to keep Kansas roadways safe,” said Captain Tom Spencer, Commander of the Patrol’s Public and Governmental Affairs section. “As always, we want to thank Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience for their donation and for their continued support. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

For more information about Fuel True - Independent Energy & Convenience, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.