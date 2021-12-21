Advertisement

Local dealership gives over 100 warm coats to Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local dealership is making sure kids stay warm this winter season.

The BMW Volkswagen of Topeka presented 180 coats to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka on Tuesday.

The coats are in all colors and sizes to help keep the kids warm and dry throughout the winter season.

The dealership says it’s important for them to help parents provide gifts this year.

“I feel it’s great for our community to give back because our kids really need us and we are a part of the community, and we’re ready to give back,” Shelby Ross with BMW Volkswagen Dealership said. “I have kids who are personally involved in the Boys and Girls Club and it is an awesome trait for our community. I’m just glad that we are able to give back.”

”It just means a lot. We do a lot to help our kids throughout the year, but when other people in the community reach out to see what they can do to help, it just shows that people are caring about our kids,” Jennifer LeClair with Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka said.

The dealership gave over 100 winter coats to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka last year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days
A 21-year-old woman was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan woman in jail after police say she hit another woman in head with toaster
10th and Kansas Ave.
Topeka Police investigating shooting near 10th and Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
Chiefs TE Kelce placed on COVID/Reserve list
Two teens and two younger children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday just...
Two teens, two younger children injured in Sunday night crash near Emporia

Latest News

13 News at Six
KHP fuel donation
Nearly 30 tanks of gas donated to KHP for holiday patrols
Commission recommendations
Commission on Racial Equity, Justice releases final report
Semi flips with fish
Semi hauling fish tips in Emporia roundabout
Washburn crash
One injured in single-vehicle crash in central Topeka