Local dealership gives over 100 warm coats to Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local dealership is making sure kids stay warm this winter season.

The BMW Volkswagen of Topeka presented 180 coats to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka on Tuesday.

The coats are in all colors and sizes to help keep the kids warm and dry throughout the winter season.

The dealership says it’s important for them to help parents provide gifts this year.

“I feel it’s great for our community to give back because our kids really need us and we are a part of the community, and we’re ready to give back,” Shelby Ross with BMW Volkswagen Dealership said. “I have kids who are personally involved in the Boys and Girls Club and it is an awesome trait for our community. I’m just glad that we are able to give back.”

”It just means a lot. We do a lot to help our kids throughout the year, but when other people in the community reach out to see what they can do to help, it just shows that people are caring about our kids,” Jennifer LeClair with Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka said.

The dealership gave over 100 winter coats to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka last year.

