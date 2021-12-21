Advertisement

Kansas couple drives to Kentucky to help tornado victims

By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a little over a week since tornadoes first swept through the state of Kentucky, when hearing about all of the devastation, one couple in Kansas dropped everything to go help.

“There was a gentleman and we pulled over and we asked him ‘hey are you okay, do you need help” and he was like ‘no we’re good, thank you’ and then he asked if we were from the area and we’re like ‘no we’re from Junction City Kansas and he goes ‘what are you doing here in our little town’ and we were like ‘we just came here to help.”

Just the night before, Eric and Jessica Jorgenson were watching the weather channel in their Junction City home when they saw footage that they will never forget.

“I was like oh my god, these poor people, there are people that are going to be trapped and they’ll need help,” said Jessica.

The Jorgenson’s saw the aftermath of what is now confirmed to be the deadliest storm in Kentucky’s history.

They decided at that moment that they couldn’t just sit and watch any longer.

“It was when I saw that church and I was like nope, we got to stop what we’re doing and we got to go,” said Eric.

They packed up the essentials and drove more than eight hours to the bluegrass state.

“That morning is when and I think I speak for the both of us when we say that it hit hard.”

“When you see people who have lost loved ones, they’ve lost their businesses, they’ve lost their homes, they lost everything.”

They started to make their way around Mayfield knocking on doors and offering help to whoever needed it.

“We went to the fairgrounds out there because that is where all of the humanitarian stuff was going on like getting food out to people that need it, said Jessica. “We went out there and we were loading vehicles, just seeing the looks of devastation and defeat on people, it is something I am never going to forget.”

While many may find it hard to believe that they made the trip just to help strangers, they say it’s just a part of being human.

“I don’t know how you can just not help and with my military background I couldn’t stand idly by and let people suffer knowing that I am a willing and able body person and I have the ability to go out there and have the ability to help because the army has taught me a few things the biggest one if you can help do it.”

WIBW’s parent company, Gray Television, is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

