Kansas AG files fourth lawsuit to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to challenge a new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Head Start programs and argued the mandate would place a strain on the availability of early childhood programs for low-income families.

Schmidt said he joined 23 other state attorneys general to file the petition with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana to block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from implementing the mandate.

The new mandate requires staff, volunteers and others who come in contact with Head Start students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 31. It also enforces everyone at Head Start ages two and up to wear a mask.

“Kansas families are already facing challenges finding child care,” Schmidt said. “The Biden Administration’s adoption of this one-size-fits-all mandate will worsen child care shortages. This mandate is likely to result in the loss of staff, closure of facilities or at least reduced capacity for low-income children. It is another example of the administration taking shortcuts and failing to consider consequences as it rushes forward, and the courts should strike this mandate down as they have others.”

Schmidt said Tuesday’s filing asked the court to declare the mandate arbitrary, capricious and unlawful under the federal Administrative Procedures Act. He said the filing notes the mandate would be particularly detrimental to low-income Kansans who rely on Head Start.

“As a result of the Head Start Mandate, staff and volunteers will likely leave the Head Start program,” the petition states. “As a natural and foreseeable result, certain providers will close and children from low-income families in affected areas will be denied access to the preschool education that Congress guaranteed them and children who are denied access to preschool education will miss out on crucial years of development. Those programs that do not close entirely still may have to decrease enrollment capacity to meet teacher-student ratios. Parents will have to leave their jobs or hire others to take care of them. And States and local school boards will have to immediately address the impairment to early-childhood education program alignment with entry into Kindergarten programs.”

The case is the fourth filed by Schmidt to challenge federal government vaccine mandates. Schmidt said he has asked federal courts to declare illegal two different federal vaccine mandates - one which applies to businesses and universities who participate in federal contracts and the other for healthcare facilities and nursing homes. Those mandates were blocked and are pending further court action.

Schmidt said another mandate for an emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been allowed to remain in effect upheld Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which reversed a stay entered by a previous court ruling.

Schmidt said he and 26 other attorneys general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and block the enforcement of the temporary OSHA mandate.

To read a full copy of Tuesday’s lawsuit against HHS, click HERE.

