K-State WBB game canceled due to UIC COVID issues
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s women’s basketball’s non-conference finale has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the opposing team.
K-State Athletics announced Monday afternoon that Tuesday’s game against UIC has been canceled due to Tier 1 personnel in the Flames’ program dealing with “COVID-related issues.”
The Wildcats will return to play in the New Year, tipping off Big 12 play against No. 9 Baylor 1:00 p.m., Jan. 2.
