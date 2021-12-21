Advertisement

K-State WBB game canceled due to UIC COVID issues

Lee scores 38 in K-State road win over South Dakota State(Molly Kaiser, K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s women’s basketball’s non-conference finale has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the opposing team.

K-State Athletics announced Monday afternoon that Tuesday’s game against UIC has been canceled due to Tier 1 personnel in the Flames’ program dealing with “COVID-related issues.”

The Wildcats will return to play in the New Year, tipping off Big 12 play against No. 9 Baylor 1:00 p.m., Jan. 2.

Tickets can be purchased at kstatesports.com/tickets, calling (800) 221-CATS or in person at the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum.

