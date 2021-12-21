Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick sentenced to more than 30 years for death of Olivia Jansen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A woman who pleaded guilty for the death of Olivia Jansen learned her fate inside an emotional courtroom Monday afternoon.

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced to 376 months, a little more than 31 years, with credit for time served.

Three-year-old Olivia Jansen’s death devastated her family and had a lasting impact on her Kansas City community. A large memorial honors the three-year-old near 34 Street and Steele Road. Photos of Olivia, yellow balloons, ribbons, crosses, angels and teddy bears line the side of the street.

Olivia Jansen memorial (KCTV5)

Two days after the sentencing on December 22nd Olivia Jansen would have turned five years old. The bubbly little girl never celebrated another birthday or started kindergarten. Her family says Olivia will forever be three years old.

“She was three years old. She was full of hope,” Preston Carter said Monday as he visited Olivia’s memorial. “All she wanted was to live her life. She was loved.”

Several relatives spoke and read letters during the sentencing hearing describing Kirkpatrick as a “selfish, cold-hearted, remorseless monster” capable of killing a happy, trusting, and innocent child.

In November, Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder, abuse of a child and two counts of interference with law enforcement. According to prosecutors, Olivia was forced to be inside of a dog cage during her abuse. Relatives told Kirkpatrick they hope Olivia’s face haunts her while she is in a cage of her own inside a prison cell.

Several family members said in their victim impact statements that they will remember Olivia and her life before she lived with her father, Howard Jansen III and Kirkpatrick. Relatives also told the court they believe the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the justice system failed Olivia. Relatives reported concerns about neglect and abuse before Olivia’s death. They believe she should still be alive today smiling, playing, and preparing for her first day of kindergarten.

Kirkpatrick will receive credit for 528 days for time served in jail. Howard Jansen III, who is charged with first degree-murder for Olivia’s death, is awaiting trial. Kirkpatrick has agreed to testify in that trial if she is called to the witness stand.

