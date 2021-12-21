Gov. Kelly talks boosters, where state can improve the pandemic in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging Kansans to get their COVID-19 booster shots or start their vaccine series.

Kelly said Monday Kansas could be doing more to improve the COVID-19′s presence in the state nearly two years into the pandemic.

“We are sort of in the middle of the pack,” she said.

“I think we’re doing like a lot of other states but from my perspective that’s not good enough.”

One year since vaccines became available, less than 60 percent of Kansans are fully vaccinated and Kelly says Kansans themselves can improve that.

“Back then, we didn’t have the tools we have now we didn’t have personal protective equipment, testing and vaccines and we have all those tools now and so we need to make it very clear to Kansans a lot of the control of this is in their hands.”

She said politicization of the pandemic has added to the challenge of keeping Kansans safe.

“We took what should’ve been a public health issue and made it a poltical issue,” she said.

“That has caused some problems, the whole issue of getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated that shouldn’t be so much a political issue it should be a community issue, you’re doing it to improve the community.”

The Governor said even with the Omicron variant being detected in vaccinated Kansans, it shouldn’t stop you from getting your vaccine or getting a booster dose.

“You can get the Omicron virus whether you’re vaccinated, boosted or not vaccinated everyone is susceptible to Omicron but what we do know is that people who have been vaccinated particularly, those who have also received the booster shot haven’t been getting seriously ill and so while it might not prevent you from getting it it will prevent you from getting seriously ill,” she said.

She wants to see improvement in youth vaccinations.

“We also need to turn our attention to our children the uptick on their vaccinations have been low and that’s a problem we know kids can be great spreaders with other germs so I think it’s important our kids get vaccine when they’re eligible.”

While she does not foresee a mask mandate returning in 2022, she hopes a chance at normalcy will motivate Kansans to get their shots.

“I would like for more Kansans to step up and do their part so that we can move out of this pandemic state and as back to normal as we can.”

Kelly recommends testing for COVID-19 ahead of holiday travel and wearing a mask indoors in public particularly between households that do not normally interact.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.