Gas prices in Kansas staying below $3 per gallon as Christmas approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While hitting the road over the Christmas holiday won’t exactly be cheap, it may well be less expensive than it would have been a month ago.

The average price at the pump on Tuesday was $2.98 per gallon in Kansas, according to AAA.

That’s down nearly a dime from the average price of $3.07 per gallon a month ago.

However, it’s up a penny from a week ago, when the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.97 per gallon.

Gas prices Tuesday in Kansas still are substantially cheaper than the national average of $3.30 per gallon.

A year ago, a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was going for an average price of $2 a gallon, according to AAA. The national average a year ago was $2.22 per gallon.

In Topeka, gas prices on Tuesday morning were around 13 cents below the state average.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in Topeka included $2.85 per gallon at the Amoco station at 1301 S.W. Gage.

Gas for $2.86 per gallon on Tuesday morning could be found at the BP station at 1000 S.W. Wanamaker; the Phillips 66 station at 1001 S.W. Wanamaker; the Phillips 66 station at 3300 S.W. Gage; and the Quick Stop at 3101 S.W. 29th.

