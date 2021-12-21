Advertisement

Gas prices in Kansas staying below $3 per gallon as Christmas approaches

Gas up nearly $1 per gallon over the same time of a year ago
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $2.98 on Tuesday morning, down...
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $2.98 on Tuesday morning, down nine cents from a month ago, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While hitting the road over the Christmas holiday won’t exactly be cheap, it may well be less expensive than it would have been a month ago.

The average price at the pump on Tuesday was $2.98 per gallon in Kansas, according to AAA.

That’s down nearly a dime from the average price of $3.07 per gallon a month ago.

However, it’s up a penny from a week ago, when the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.97 per gallon.

Gas prices Tuesday in Kansas still are substantially cheaper than the national average of $3.30 per gallon.

A year ago, a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was going for an average price of $2 a gallon, according to AAA. The national average a year ago was $2.22 per gallon.

In Topeka, gas prices on Tuesday morning were around 13 cents below the state average.

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in Topeka included $2.85 per gallon at the Amoco station at 1301 S.W. Gage.

Gas for $2.86 per gallon on Tuesday morning could be found at the BP station at 1000 S.W. Wanamaker; the Phillips 66 station at 1001 S.W. Wanamaker; the Phillips 66 station at 3300 S.W. Gage; and the Quick Stop at 3101 S.W. 29th.

