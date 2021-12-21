Advertisement

Five arrested in separate Brown Co. cases over weekend for outstanding warrants, possession of drugs

John Fereira (left), Ryan Prentice (center), Stephen Wisdom (right).
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five people - three adults and two juveniles - were arrested in Brown Co. over the weekend on two outstanding warrants and possession of drugs in separate cases.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon contact with the driver, Stephen Wisdom, 53, of Hiawatha, it said officers found he had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said both warrants were for Failure to appear and Wisdom was taken to the Brown Co. Jail.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of the 1000 block of S. 1st St. in Hiawatha with reports of a suspicious vehicle and person.

On arrival, deputies said they arrested the driver of the suspicious vehicle, Ryan Prentice, 42, of Hiawatha, for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to help a driver near 140th and Bittersweet. Upon arrival, the driver, John Fereira, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on Monday, around 6 p.m., based on a traffic stop outside Walmart, Brown Co. said deputies arrested two juveniles. One for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and both were arrested for minor in possession of electronic cigarettes.

